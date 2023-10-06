GRAINS-Wheat eases after rally on Black Sea risks, US jobs data awaited

By Gus Trompiz and Peter Hobson

PARIS/CANBERRA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat prices edged lower on Friday, consolidating after a rally fuelled by renewed concerns over war risks to Black Sea trade, with investors turning their attention to U.S. jobs data.

Corn futures were little changed, while soybeans rose slightly in subdued trading before the closely watched monthly U.S. jobs figures, which will give another pointer to interest rate policy in the world's biggest economy. MKTS/GLOB

The most-active Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) wheat futures Wv1 were down 0.4% at $5.76 a bushel by 1048 GMT, after climbing more than 3% on Thursday.

The day-earlier jump was fanned by reports that a cargo ship hit a mine in the Black Sea, reviving concerns about the precarious status of exports from war-torn Ukraine.

Reaction to the news subsided on Friday as the vessel suffered only minor damage.

However, the doubts over Ukraine's capacity to ramp up sea exports underscored expectations that the wheat market was bottoming out, after a three-year low last week that had reflected ample short-term supply from the Black Sea region.

Moreover, Ukraine's agriculture minister said the country was likely to sow less winter wheat than it initially expected for the 2024 harvest due to dryness.

"Tighter wheat supply from Ukraine is therefore likely to continue to lend support to prices," Commerzbank said in a note.

Drought in Argentina and Australia was also raising the prospect of reduced wheat export supply later this season.

CBOT corn Cv1 was unchanged on the day at $4.97-1/2 a bushel after earlier touching a new one-month peak. Soybeans Sv1 were 0.3% higher at $12.84-3/4 a bushel.

Chicago corn has been recovering from a near three-year low struck last month, supported by dry weather in South America and the renewed tensions around the Black Sea.

However, U.S. harvest progress and large export supplies in Brazil have capped corn and soybean prices.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Peter Hobson in Canberra; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Sonia Cheema and Sharon Singleton)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.