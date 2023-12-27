GRAINS-Wheat eases after rally, corn and soybeans subdued

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat gave back some of the previous session's sharp gains on Wednesday as participants monitored war risks to shipping and adjusted positions before year-end.

Soybeans and corn ticked down as a rally in crude oil prices paused and grain markets grappled with shifting rain forecasts for parched crop belts in key exporter Brazil.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 1.2% at $6.28-3/4 a bushel by 1050 GMT.

The contract climbed to its highest since Dec. 8 on Tuesday before closing more than 3% higher. Chicago markets were closed on Monday for Christmas.

Grain markets drew impetus on Tuesday from crude oil, which rallied in reaction to a latest attack on a vessel in the Red Sea. O/R

News that Ukraine struck a large Russian landing warship in Crimea with cruise missiles also underscored continuing war risks to shipping in the Black Sea.

"International geopolitical tensions and the particularly short position of funds on wheat and corn, all in the run-up to the end of the year, are encouraging short-covering," consultancy Agritel said in a note.

A fall in the dollar .DXY, which hit a five-month low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, has also underpinned Chicago prices.

Financial markets were watching for further indications on maritime security in the Red Sea, after some major shipping lines said they planned to resume some journeys.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 fell 0.3% to $13.15-3/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 gave up 0.4% to $4.78-1/2 a bushel.

Weather charts showed uneven showers in the week ahead in dry parts of central and northern Brazil, before widespread heavy rain now expected in early January.

Farmers in Brazil's main agricultural state began harvesting their crop from the 2023/24 cycle, the earliest known start of the bean harvest in Mato Grosso as dry weather sped up crop cycles.

"Initial yields in the early Mato-Grosso zones are clearly disappointing. However, later crops look more promising as they have benefited more from the return of rains," Agritel said.

For corn, precipitation in the coming weeks will also influence yields in the upcoming first-crop harvest and affect planting prospects for the larger second crop.

Prices at 1050 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

628.75

-7.50

-1.18

CBOT corn Cv1

478.50

-1.75

-0.36

CBOT soy Sv1

1315.75

-3.25

-0.25

Paris wheat BL2c1

222.75

0.75

0.34

Paris maize EMAc1

198.50

-0.75

-0.38

Paris rapeseed COMc1

437.50

7.25

1.69

WTI crude oil CLc1

75.03

-0.54

-0.71

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.11

0.00

0.11

Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Kirsten Donovan)

