GRAINS-Wheat eases after rally, Black Sea tensions limit decline

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost ground for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday, taking a breather from a strong rally in the previous session, but tensions between key grain exporters Russia and Ukraine provided a floor under the market.

Soybeans and corn fell.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was 1.7% lower at $8.03-3/4 a bushel at 1130 GMT. Soybeans Sv1 lost 0.1% to $14.06 a bushel and corn Cv1 fell 0.5% to $6.16-3/4 a bushel.

Tensions remained high after NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets in response to Russia's troop build-up near its border with Ukraine. Moscow denies planning an invasion.

Interruptions to grain flows from the Black Sea region could leave importers scrambling for alternatives such as European Union and U.S. wheat, and fuel food inflation.

But the jury was still out, notably in Ukraine, on whether and how exports would be affected should the conflict escalate.

"Wheat holds its price, the distant months are traded reluctantly. Farmers want to sell for cash. Everyone is worried but the market does not really believe in war," a Ukrainian trader said.

Ukraine is projected to be the world's third-largest exporter of corn in the 2021/22 season and fourth-largest exporter of wheat, according to International Grains Council data. Russia is the world's top wheat exporter.

Smaller soybean crops expected in key South American producers are likely to push major soybean export business to the United States from June onwards, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said on Tuesday.

However, Argentine rains in recent weeks have brought a "water bomb" to key farming areas in the northwest of Buenos Aires province, though there has been less water further to the south, the important Rosario grains exchange said in a report.

China's use of wheat in animal rations in 2021/22 is expected to be less than half of the amount of last season, analysts and traders said, as elevated prices cut demand.

Prices at 1130 GMT Last Change Pct Move End 2021 Ytd Pct Move CBOT wheat Wv1 803,75 -14,25 -1,74 770,75 4,28 CBOT corn Cv1 616,75 -3,25 -0,52 593,25 3,96 CBOT soy Sv1 1406,00 -1,25 -0,09 1339,25 4,98 Paris wheat BL2c1 284,00 -6,75 -2,32 278,50 1,97 Paris maize EMAc1 252,50 -5,25 -2,04 237,00 6,54 Paris rape COMc1 711,00 -4,25 -0,59 754,00 -5,70 WTI crude oil CLc1 86,07 0,47 0,55 75,21 14,44 Euro/dlr EUR= 1,1278 0,00 -0,19 1,1368 -0,79 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

