GRAINS-Wheat eases after multi-year highs on global supply risks

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chicago and Paris wheat futures inched lower on Friday, consolidating after multi-year highs a day earlier when the prospect of further Russian export restrictions rekindled worries about tightening global availability.

Soybeans and corn also ticked down after a choppy trading week influenced by an unexpected cut to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) U.S. soybean harvest forecast in a monthly report and the rally in wheat.

Strength in the dollar pressured commodity markets and encouraged some selling in grains after this week's rise, traders said. FRX/

Grain markets were also waiting for weekly U.S. export data later on Friday for a fresh gauge of overseas demand.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was 2-1/2 cents, or 0.3%, down at $8.10 a bushel by 1225 GMT.

On Thursday prices hit their highest since December 2012.

March milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext BL2c2 was down 0.3% at 291.50 euros ($333.80) a tonne after peaking on Thursday at 296 euros - the highest since September 2007.

Comments by Russia's agriculture minister this week that the world's top wheat exporting country would adopt grain export quotas in the first half of 2022 and could reinforce a wheat export tax put the focus back on ebbing supplies.

"On a week that was expected to be all about the USDA data release, Russia stole the limelight, particularly for wheat," consultancy CRM Agri said in a note.

Heavy rain in Australia has also created concern about late damage to what has been widely expected to be a bumper wheat crop there, although weather charts pointed to a drier week ahead.

Dry conditions for some recently sown wheat in the United States, Russia and Ukraine have also raised early doubts about 2022 harvests.

"Current high prices may be with us for some time and we probably need a couple of good harvests ... to replenish inventories," British merchant ADM Agriculture Ltd said.

The European Union market has been particularly sensitive to any talk of reduced Russian availability as fast EU exports so far this season have left it with limited room for additional demand.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 were down a quarter of a cent at $12.21-1/4 a bushel while corn Cv1 was 2-1/2 cents lower at $5.67.

The soybean market has been setting the USDA's surprise cut to its U.S. soybean yield estimate against rising expectations for Brazil's next soy harvest.

Prices at 1225 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

810.00

-2.50

-0.31

640.50

26.46

CBOT corn Cv1

567.00

-2.50

-0.44

484.00

17.15

CBOT soy Sv1

1221.25

-0.25

-0.02

1311.00

-6.85

Paris wheat BL2Z1

295.50

-1.50

-0.51

192.50

53.51

Paris maize EMAc1

242.00

1.50

0.62

219.00

10.50

Paris rape COMc1

696.75

-7.50

-1.06

418.25

66.59

WTI crude oil CLc1

80.03

-1.56

-1.91

48.52

64.94

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.15

0.00

0.02

1.2100

-5.36

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

($1 = 0.8733 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Barbara Lewis)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.