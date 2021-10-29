GRAINS-Wheat eases after marking multi-year highs on supply worries

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures on Friday edged away from their highest levels in years, hit as the market assessed tightening global availability.

Corn was near flat, consolidating below Thursday's two-month peak, as traders monitored delays to northern hemisphere harvests.

Soybeans inched up to hold near a three-week top struck in the previous session.

A rebound for the dollar index .DXY after Thursday's one-month low curbed U.S. grain futures on Friday, traders said.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 0.6% at $7.67-3/4 a bushel by 1223 GMT. It earlier equalled Thursday's peak of $7.80, a level not previously reached since February 2013.

Kansas hard red winter wheat KWc1 and MGEX spring wheat MWEc1 futures, meanwhile, have hit their highest this week since 2014 and 2011, respectively.

Strong import demand, poor spring wheat harvests and an export duty imposed by Russia have heightened expectations of relatively tight wheat supplies this season.

"Globally, the slow Russian export pace is leaving a hole in the global balance sheet," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney.

Concern over wheat supply has been exacerbated by early doubts over next year's harvest prospects, including a lower than expected crop rating for U.S. winter wheat and dry conditions in Russia and Ukraine.

Reduced chances of rain next week in Ukraine could leave up to half of the country's wheat crop poorly established ahead of winter, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note.

Wheat markets are relying on upcoming crops in Argentine and Australia to help ease supply tensions.

The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange on Thursday raised its estimate of Argentina's 2021/22 wheat crop, citing recent rains.

Prices at 1223 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

767.75

-4.75

-0.61

640.50

19.87

CBOT corn Cv1

563.00

0.25

0.04

484.00

16.32

CBOT soy Sv1

1249.25

3.25

0.26

1311.00

-4.71

Paris wheat Dec BL2Z1

282.00

-1.00

-0.35

192.50

46.49

Paris maize Nov EMAc1

244.75

2.25

0.93

219.00

11.76

Paris rape Nov COMc1

700.00

12.00

1.74

418.25

67.36

WTI crude oil CLc1

82.48

-0.33

-0.40

48.52

69.99

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.16

0.00

-0.31

1.2100

-3.78

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

