GRAINS-Wheat eases after export-fuelled rally as US data awaited

PARIS/CANBERRA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged lower on Friday, pausing after an eight-day rally driven by strong Chinese demand, with participants awaiting U.S. government crop forecasts.

Corn and soybeans inched up in subdued trading before the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly world crop report at 1700 GMT, which will include projections of South American harvests as traders grapple with mixed weather in Brazil.

Financial markets were also bracing for monthly U.S. employment data on Friday as a gauge of economic demand and interest rate policy. MKTS/GLOB

The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 0.8% at $6.37-1/4 a bushel by 1155 GMT.

The benchmark was consolidating below Wednesday's four-month peak but was up nearly 6% so far this week.

The U.S. government reported private sales of more than 1 million metric tons of U.S. wheat to China this week, the biggest one-week total to the Asian country since July 2014.

The demand has encouraged short-covering by investors holding a net short position in wheat.

"I suspect we'll need to see some further flash (export) sales if we expect the market to continue moving higher," said Mecardo analyst Nick Booth.

"A lull in demand will likely see prices ease back and the managed money crowd take the opportunity to refresh their positions."

In addition to the USDA's updated supply and demand forecasts, the grain market will be assessing weekly data on Friday from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to see shifts in investor positions. CFTC/

"Today's CFTC report on fund positions is (as) interesting as the USDA report," brokerage Copenhagen Merchants said in a note.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 were up 0.3% at $13.16 a bushel. Corn Cv1 inched up 0.1% to $4.88-1/2 a bushel.

Conab cut its forecast for Brazil's 2023/24 soybean output by a little over 2 million tons, but the official forecaster still predicted a record harvest of 160.177 million tons.

It also cut its Brazil corn production forecast by around half a million tons to 118.528 million tons.

Despite the downgrades, recent rains in Brazil and Argentina, both key exporters of soybeans and corn, have helped crops after dry, hot spells.

Prices at 1155 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

637.25

-5.00

-0.78

CBOT corn Cv1

488.50

0.50

0.10

CBOT soy Sv1

1316.00

4.25

0.32

Paris wheat BL2c1

216.00

-0.25

-0.12

Paris maize EMAc1

200.75

-1.00

-0.50

Paris rapeseed COMc1

444.75

5.75

1.31

WTI crude oil CLc1

70.58

1.24

1.79

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.08

0.00

-0.12

Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

