GRAINS-Wheat eases after Black Sea jitters as focus shifts to U.S. data

PARIS/CANBERRA, March 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged lower on Tuesday as worries over Russian exports subsided, and the market turned its attention to U.S. planting and stock data later this week.

Soybean and corn futures also eased as participants monitored crop weather in South America while awaiting Thursday's U.S. Department of Agriculture crop estimates.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 0.6% at $5.51-1/2 a bushel by 1225 GMT.

The contract had struck a three-week high at $5.67 as a dispute between Russian authorities and a leading exporter stoked worries about crucial Black Sea trade.

Russian authorities are preventing the processing and shipment of about 400,000 metric tons of grains, the owner of one of Russia's largest grain exporters, TD RIF, said on Monday.

Authorities say their action follows complaints from importing countries about non-compliance of Russian grain quality.

The news added to concern about the Black Sea zone as Russia and Ukraine target each other's energy infrastructure in their ongoing war.

"Increased uncertainty over the future of export flows should be supportive of short-term prices," said Dennis Voznesenski, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank in Sydney.

"However, rising Russian wheat production estimates are limiting the upside potential," he said. "The reality of large Black Sea and U.S. wheat crops coming to the market by mid-year... should weigh on markets, assuming no substantial disruption to Black Sea exports."

A sizeable Russian surplus, along with fading Chinese demand, had helped push Chicago wheat futures to a 3-/2 year low earlier this month at $5.23-1/2.

Despite uncertainty surrounding RIF, Russian wheat exports could set a new March record of 5 million tons this month, consultancy SovEcon estimates.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 were down 0.7% at $12.01 a bushel, and corn Cv1 0.2% lower at $4.36-3/4 a bushel.

Like wheat, corn and soy have recovered from three-year lows struck in the past month but remain curbed by ample South American supply and tepid Chinese demand.

With South America seeing moderate weather after recent dryness in Brazil and torrential rain in Argentina, the focus was increasingly on Thursday's U.S. planting intentions report.

Analysts are predicting an increase in soybean areas and decline in corn and wheat areas.

Prices at 1225 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

551.50

-3.50

-0.63

CBOT corn Cv1

436.75

-1.00

-0.23

CBOT soy Sv1

1201.00

-8.25

-0.68

Paris wheat BL2c1

202.25

-2.25

-1.10

Paris maize EMAc1

190.75

-1.00

-0.52

Paris rapeseed COMc1

455.00

-2.00

-0.44

WTI crude oil CLc1

82.12

0.17

0.21

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.09

0.00

0.13

Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

