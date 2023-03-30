GRAINS-Wheat eases a day after rising to one-month highs; USDA data awaited

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday on profit-taking after one-month highs a day earlier and reminders of strong competition for global export business, analysts said.

Corn futures were mixed while soybean futures drifted lower as traders squared positions ahead of U.S. plantings and stocks reports due on Friday.

CBOT May corn CK3 was down 1/4 cent at $6.50-1/4 a bushel while May soybeans SK3 were down 2-1/4 cents at $14.75 a bushel.

Wheat futures fell as traders digested the news and considered global supplies.

"Russia is still selling wheat at fire-sale prices. And as you look across Europe, Ukraine and Russia, there was very little winter-kill. Those winter grains should be emerging in pretty good shape," said Rich Feltes, head of market insights for broker R.J. O'Brien.

