GRAINS-Wheat drops under pressure from Ukraine crisis, mixed crop weather

PARIS/BEIJING, May 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell on Thursday, giving back more of their recent gains, as traders monitored U.N. efforts to restore Ukraine grain shipments, mixed crop weather in the northern hemisphere and wider concerns about an economic slowdown.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 2.3% at $12.02 a bushel by 1240 GMT, adding to losses from Wednesday as participants also booked profits after the recent rally.

CBOT wheat soared by its daily limit on Monday after India unexpectedly banned wheat exports, adding to strain on world supplies as Russia's invasion blocks Ukrainian shipments and drought threatens yields in U.S. and French growing belts.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that he was in "intense contact" with Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, the United States and the European Union in an effort to restore Ukrainian grain export as a global food crisis worsens.

Russia may export more wheat in the new marketing season due to a large harvest and stockpile, the IKAR consultancy said on Wednesday.

Weather forecasts pointed to rain and easing heat in the parched southern U.S. Plains and in Europe in the week ahead.

However, in France, substantial rain will be needed by early June to allow grain plants in large-producing regions to pull through after severe damage already in other areas, a crop institute said on Thursday.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 were up 0.5% at $16.71-1/4 bushel, while corn Cv1 eased 0.8% to $7.75 a bushel.

Expectations of U.S. planting progress after a slow start as well as reports of more limited frosts than feared in Brazilian corn belts helped curb prices.

Investor fears of an economic recession, as central banks raise interest rates to curb inflation, also weighed on crop markets. MKTS/GLOB

Prices for soyoil were further pressured by news that Indonesia will lift a palm oil export ban from Monday.

However, soybeans found support in stronger than expected weekly old-crop export sales.

Prices at 1240 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

1202.00

-28.75

-2.34

770.75

55.95

CBOT corn Cv1

775.00

-6.50

-0.83

593.25

30.64

CBOT soy Sv1

1671.25

8.50

0.51

1339.25

24.79

Paris wheat BL2c1

424.75

-5.75

-1.34

276.75

53.48

Paris maize EMAc1

365.00

-6.00

-1.62

226.00

61.50

Paris rape COMc1

811.00

-20.25

-2.44

754.00

7.56

WTI crude oil CLc1

106.59

-3.00

-2.74

75.21

41.72

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.05

0.01

0.72

1.1368

-7.27

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

