GRAINS-Wheat drops to lowest since 2020 ahead of USDA report

By P.J. Huffstutter

CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slumped to a 33-month low on Tuesday, as the market took in large supplies from Russia while corn and soybeans eased before highly anticipated U.S. government crop forecasts.

The most-active active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 dropped to a new contract low of $5.71 a bushel early in the trading session - the lowest since Dec. 9, 2020. The contract was down 2.22% at $5.71-1/2 a bushel at 1457 GMT.

Russian wheat export prices inched lower last week as analysts continue to raise crop and export forecasts for this season.

Big Russian exports, as well as continued shipments from Ukraine, despite repeated attacks by Russia on Ukrainian grain ports, have taken attention away from adverse weather in other wheat-exporting countries like Canada, Australia and Argentina.

"There are just too many sources in the world where [buyers] can get cheaper wheat than in the United States," said Karl Setzer, brokerage research lead for Mid-Co Commodities.

And it's not just Russian wheat that's weighing on the U.S. market.

"Overnight, South Korea passed on the U.S. to buy both milling and feed wheat from Canada," Setzer said.

Traders will be watching the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly world crop report at 1600 GMT for adjustments to global wheat supply and demand estimates. USDA/EST

The market's focus, however, will be on the USDA's updated U.S. corn and soybean harvest forecasts to assess the impact of hot, dry weather.

In a separate report released after Monday's market close, the USDA said the condition of U.S. soybean and corn crops declined in the past week to remain at decade lows for the time of year.

In Tuesday's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report, the USDA is expected to reduce its estimate for soybean and corn production.

CBOT corn Cv1 ticked down 0.36% to $4.84 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 eased 0.69% to $13.59-1/2 a bushel.

