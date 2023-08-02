GRAINS-Wheat drops to 3-week low on Russian supply prospects, corn falls

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid on Thursday to a three-week low as expectations of strong exports from Russia eased some of the concerns arising from attacks on a Ukrainian port.

Soybeans fell for a second session, while corn lost more ground as pressure from crop-friendly weather in the U.S. Midwest weighed on prices.

"The lack of Ukrainian supplies have more or less been factored in and the market is now looking to Russian supplies," said one Singapore-based trader. "For corn and soybeans, it seems to be mostly favourable weather."

Corn Cv1 gave up 0.6% at $4.97-3/4 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 lost half a cent to $13.20-3/4 a bushel.

The drone attacks destroyed buildings in the port of Izmail and halted ships as they prepared to arrive there to load with Ukrainian grain in defiance of a de-facto blockade Russia reimposed in mid-July.

However, expectations of strong exports from Russia, the world's biggest supplier, weighed on prices.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday that Moscow was ready to return to the Black Sea grain deal as soon as the West met its obligations regarding Russia's own grain exports.

Cooler, wetter weather forecast across the U.S. Midwest in August continue to pressure corn and soybean prices.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, wheat, corn, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sonia Cheema)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.