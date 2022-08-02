GRAINS-Wheat drops to 1-week low on Ukrainian exports; corn, soybeans down

SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Wednesday, with prices dropping to their lowest in more than a week, as the resumption of maritime grain exports from Ukraine eased grain supply concerns.

Corn and soybeans fell for a third consecutive session on better-than-expected weekly U.S. crop ratings.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 0.3% at $7.72-1/2 a bushel, as of 0016 GMT, after dropping earlier in the session to its lowest since July 25 at $7.70 a bushel.

* Corn Cv1 lost 0.4% to $5.91-3/4 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 gave up 0.3% to $13.82-1/4 a bushel.

* The first grain-carrying ship to leave Ukrainian ports in wartime safely anchored off Turkey's coast on Tuesday, while a senior official said Ankara expects roughly one grain ship to depart from Ukraine every day as long as the export agreement holds.

* The first ship, the Razoni, carrying 26,527 tonnes of corn to Lebanon, anchored near the Bosphorus entrance from the Black Sea at around 1800 GMT, some 36 hours after departing from Ukraine's Odesa port.

* Global wheat export business picked up this week. Algeria and Jordan bought optional-origin wheat, traders said, while buyers in the Philippines, South Korea, Tunisia and Japan tendered to buy wheat. GRA/TEND

* Corn and soy futures faced pressure on improving U.S. production prospects. In a weekly report released after Monday's market close, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) showed an improved rating for soybeans while conditions held steady for corn, countering trade expectations for downgrades after a hot week in the Midwest

* Commodity brokerage StoneX projected U.S. 2022 corn production at 14.417 billion bushels, with an average yield of 176.0 bushels per acre (bpa). The company estimated this year's U.S. soybean harvest at 4.490 billion bushels, with an average yield of 51.3 bpa.

* The figures for both crops fell just below the current projections from the USDA, which is scheduled to release its updated estimates on Aug. 12.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybean and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday and net buyers of soymeal futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks ended a choppy session lower on Tuesday, while the dollar rallied as risk appetite was dampened by economic uncertainties and escalating U.S.-China tensions. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Japan JaibunBK Svc PMI Final SA July

0130 Australia Retail Trade Q2

0145 China Caixin Services PMI July

0500 India S&P Global Svcs PMI July

0750 France S&P Global Serv, Comp PMIs July

0755 Germany S&P Global Services PMI July

0755 Germany S&P Global Comp Final PMI July

0800 EU S&P Global Serv, Comp Final PMIs July

0830 UK Composite PMI Final July

0830 UK Reserve Assets Total July

1345 US S&P Global Serv, Comp Final PMIs July

1400 US Factory Orders MM June

1400 US ISM N-Mfg PMI July

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.