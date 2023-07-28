GRAINS-Wheat drops over 2% as improved production outlook weighs

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid for a third consecutive session on Friday, falling over 2% as improved U.S. production outlook and beneficial crop weather in Argentina weighed on prices.

Corn and soybeans dropped to one-week lows on signs that hot weather conditions in the U.S. Midwest this week could be short-lived.

"There are some improved supply prospects but reduction in Black Sea supplies is still the key factor, which is going to support prices," said a Singapore-based grains trader at an international trading company.

Expectations of above-average spring crop yields in the United States weighed on prices.

Scouts on the second day of an annual U.S. crop tour late on Tuesday projected spring wheat in northwest and north-central North Dakota will produce lower yields than last year, but bigger than the five-year average.

Recent rains in Argentina's agricultural region have allowed soil moisture to recover and 72.1% of the planned wheat harvest has now been planted under good and optimal conditions, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday told African leaders he would gift them tens of thousands of tons of grain despite Western sanctions, which he said made it harder for Moscow to export its grain and fertilisers.

Speaking at a Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg, Putin said Russia was ready to replace Ukrainian grain exports to Africa on both a commercial and aid basis to fulfil what he said was Moscow's critical role in global food security.

Several weather forecasters are predicting more crop-favourable weather as the region's corn finishes pollinating, a key growth stage in determining yields, while soybeans approach their pod-setting phase in August, said Karl Setzer, brokerage research lead with Mid-Co Commodities.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybeans, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1230 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

696.50

-16.25

-2.28

CBOT corn Cv1

532.75

-9.50

-1.75

CBOT soy Sv1

1386.50

-11.50

-0.82

Paris wheat BL2c1

244.75

-6.75

-2.68

Paris maize EMAc1

246.50

-3.25

-1.30

Paris rapeseed COMc1

425.00

-7.50

-1.73

WTI crude oil CLc1

80.07

-0.02

-0.02

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.10

0.00

0.40

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

