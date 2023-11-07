GRAINS-Wheat drops on improved supply outlook, soybeans firm

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for the first time in five sessions on Tuesday, with the improved condition of the U.S. winter crop boosting the 2024 global supply outlook and adding pressure on prices.

Soybeans ticked up, trading close to last session's eight-week high, on weather concerns in top exporter Brazil that have delayed planting and strong Chinese demand.

The Chicago Board of Trade's (CBOT) most-active wheat contract Wv1 fell 1% to $5.70-1/4 a bushel, as of 1219 GMT. Soybeans Sv1 were down 0.3% to $13.60 a bushel, while corn Cv1 gave up 0.3% to $4.72-1/2 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday rated 50% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, up three percentage points from the previous week and the highest for this time of year since 2019 as soil moisture improved in the Plains following a three-year drought.

Improved crop prospects after rainfall in drought-hit Australia and Argentina were also weighing on wheat prices.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian winter crops sown for the 2024 harvest were expected to successfully pass the winter and produce a good harvest, scientists of the Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

The market is monitoring uneven crop weather in Brazil, where soybean planting has been delayed. Dryness is a concern in the leading soy-producing state Mato Grosso, while heavy downpours have soaked southern areas.

China imported 5.16 million metric tons of soybeans in October, customs data showed on Tuesday, a 25% surge from a year earlier but lower than analysts expectations as Brazilian soybeans continued to arrive at ports later than usual.

However, the rapidly progressing U.S. corn and soybean harvest weighed on prices. The corn harvest was 81% complete by Sunday, slightly below the average analyst estimate of 82% but ahead of the five-year average pace of 77%.

Similarly, the soybean harvest was 91% done, behind the average estimate of 92% but ahead of the five-year average of 86%.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, soyoil and wheat futures contracts on Monday and net sellers of soymeal futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Sohini Goswami and Ed Osmond)

