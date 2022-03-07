GRAINS-Wheat drops from 14-year high; corn, soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, March 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for the first time in seven sessions on Tuesday, with prices falling more than 4%, although losses were limited by concerns over Black Sea supplies amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Corn and soybeans lost 1% and 0.2%, respectively.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 lost 4.5% to $11.96 a bushel, as of 0116 GMT, after climbing to its highest since March 2008 at $12.78 a bushel earlier in the session.

* Corn Cv1 dropped 1.1% to $7.42-3/4 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 fell 0.2% to $16.56-3/4 a bushel.

* While Ukrainian ports remain shut, deepening Western sanctions against Russia are discouraging importers from entering into deals, hitting supplies from the Black Sea region. The two countries account for about 29% of global wheat exports.

* Export demand for European Union wheat surged last week and is expected to continue to rise with Ukrainian ports closed and dealers reluctant to trade Russian wheat.

* Leading Moscow agriculture consultancy SovEcon on Monday cut its forecast for Russian wheat exports for the period July 2021-June 2022 by 0.8 million tonnes to 33.5 million tonnes, the Interfax news agency reported.

* SovEcon said in a statement that it had based its latest assessment on the assumption that active military operations in the Black Sea region would slow the pace of exports in March-April.

* More rains expected in coming days will help Argentina's corn and soy crops in their late development stages, an agricultural meteorologist told Reuters on Monday, adding that drier weather later in the month could also support the start of the harvest.

* The U.S. Agriculture Department said that weekly U.S. export inspections of wheat totalled 343,000 tonnes, down from 430,000 tonnes last week.

MARKET NEWS

* Oil and other commodities prices soared while global shares tanked on Monday as the United States said it was willing to ban Russian oil imports, stoking investor fears over inflation and slowing economic growth. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany Industrial Output MM Jan

1000 EU GDP Revised QQ, YY Q4

1330 US International Trade Jan

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.