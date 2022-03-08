GRAINS-Wheat drops from 14-year high as market wrestles with Ukraine war

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, March 8 (Reuters) - The most-active Chicago wheat futures fell back from a 14-year high on Tuesday, pausing after a run of six daily gains, as the market wrestled with supply upheaval caused by Russia's invasion of fellow grain exporter Ukraine.

Merchants and importers are seeking alternatives to Ukrainian and Russian supplies, which usually account for about 30% of the world's wheat exports.

In a sign of the pressure on importers, Tunisia's state grains agency was believed to have made no purchase in a wheat and barley tender on Tuesday due to high prices, European traders said.

"We are seeing a drop in Chicago futures today but that doesn't mean prices in the physical market will come down," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at agriculture brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney.

"Wheat supplies are tight and demand remains absolutely strong."

Algeria, another major importer, is also holding a wheat tender on Tuesday. GRA/TEND

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 3.5% at $12.09-1/4 a bushel by 1219 GMT, after earlier climbing to its highest since March 2008 at $12.78-1/4.

In less active nearby positions, CBOT May wheat WK2 was up 0.9% at $13.05-1/4 a bushel, after earlier reaching $13.63-1/2, a record for a second-month contract. Front-month March WH2, which is in its pre-expiry period, was down 8.5% at $13.04 a bushel after officially settling on Monday at a record spot price of $14.25-1/4.

CME Group, parent of the CBOT exchange, further expanded price variation limits for CBOT wheat to $1.30 a bushel from March 7.

While Ukrainian ports remain shut, deepening Western sanctions against Moscow are discouraging importers and shipowners from deals for Russian grain.

Consultancy SovEcon on Monday cut its forecast for Russian wheat exports for 2021/22 by 0.8 million tonnes to 33.5 million tonnes. It projected about 1 million tonnes per month in March and April, most of which it sees being exported by land, before a rebound to just over 2 million tonnes per month in May and June.

Also supporting wheat prices were poor growing conditions in drought-affected parts of the U.S. Plains.

CBOT corn Cv1 was down 1.6% at $7.39 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 added 0.7% to $16.71-3/4 a bushel.

Concerns over a shortfall in corn and sunflower oil supplies from the Black Sea region, along with rallying energy prices, have contributed to strength in corn and soybeans. O/R

However, improving crop conditions in South America have curbed prices.

Prices at 1219 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

1209.25

-43.25

-3.45

770.75

56.89

CBOT corn Cv1

739.00

-11.75

-1.57

593.25

24.57

CBOT soy Sv1

1671.75

12.25

0.74

1339.25

24.83

Paris wheat BL2c2

389.50

-7.00

-1.77

276.75

40.74

Paris maize EMAc1

346.50

-5.00

-1.42

226.00

53.32

Paris rape COMc1

849.75

4.75

0.56

754.00

12.70

WTI crude oil CLc1

122.96

3.56

2.98

75.21

63.49

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.09

0.01

0.57

1.1368

-3.99

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Ed Osmond, Kirsten Donovan)

