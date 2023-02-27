GRAINS-Wheat drops for third session on U.S. weather, Black Sea supplies

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Tuesday with prices trading close to previous session's 17-month low as rains in parts of the U.S. winter wheat belt and optimism over a Russia-Ukraine export deal continue to add pressure.

Corn and soybeans fell for a fifth consecutive session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 0.5% at $7.06-3/4 a bushel, as of 0153 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since September 2021 at $7.05-3/4 a bushel on Monday.

* Corn Cv1 slid 0.2% to $6.42-1/2 a bushel and soybean Sv1 gave up 0.3% to $15.08-3/4 a bushel.

* Rains in dry parts of the U.S. Plains have improved hard red winter wheat prospects.

* Condition ratings for winter wheat declined during February in Kansas, the top U.S. winter wheat producer, but improved in Oklahoma, the No. 3 grower, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday.

* Optimism that the deal allowing grain shipments from Black Sea ports in war-torn Ukraine will be renewed in the coming weeks pressured both corn and wheat. The agreement has increased competition for suppliers of wheat and corn and expires in March.

* Export demand for U.S. grain has slumped despite the fighting between key global suppliers Russia and Ukraine.

* Brazil's biggest grain state Mato Grosso is expected to sow around 20% of its 2022/2023 second corn crop outside the ideal climate window, farmer group Imea said on Monday.

* Second corn, which represents about 75% of overall national corn output, is planted after soybeans are harvested in the same areas. Delays in the soy harvesting, however, are pushing back corn planting, according to Imea.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat, corn, soybean and soyoil futures contracts on Monday, traders said. They were net buyers of soymeal futures. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* Wall Street and global shares rebounded modestly on Monday on favorable economic data and bargain hunting, but remained within sight of recent six-week lows, as investors prepared for higher interest rates in the United States and Europe. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0745 France GDP QQ Final Q4

0745 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY Feb

0745 France Producer Prices YY Jan

1500 US Consumer Confidence Feb

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

