GRAINS-Wheat drops as USDA raises global supply view; corn, soybeans firm

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Wednesday after the U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) unexpectedly raised its global supply outlook in a monthly report, citing larger crops in Australia, the UK and Kazakhstan that offset lower Argentine and EU production.

A firmer U.S. dollar .DXY also weighed on wheat, along with optimism about the continued unfettered flow of grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports under a wartime shipping deal.

Corn and soybean futures rebounded from earlier losses as traders weighed the USDA's higher demand outlook for both crops against its slightly larger U.S. harvest forecasts.

Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, had expected yields to hold steady with the prior forecast.

Benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December wheat WZ2 was down 19 cents at $8.08-3/4 a bushel at 12:38 p.m. CST (1838 GMT), its lowest since Sept. 6.

CBOT December corn CZ2 was down 1 cent at $6.66-1/2 a bushel after bottoming at $6.58, the contract's lowest since Sept. 2. January soybeans SF3 were up 4 cents at $14.50-1/2 a bushel.

The USDA made only modest adjustments to global grain and oilseed supplies despite expectations for larger revisions following a U.S. drought this summer and worrisome weather in some South American crop areas, analysts said.

"The surprise would be the (U.S.) bean yield increasing, but it was infinitesimal. World numbers did not bring the Argentine wheat production down enough, and raised Australia and Kazakhstan," said Charlie Sernatinger, analyst with ED&F Man Capital.

Concerns about Mexican demand for U.S. corn after government statements against biotech crops and Chinese demand for U.S. soybeans amid Beijing's COVID restrictions continue to hang over the market. Uncompetitively priced U.S. exports also weighed on the wheat market.

(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, David Goodman and Cynthia Osterman)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285; Reuters Messaging: karl.plume.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.