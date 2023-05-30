GRAINS-Wheat drops 1.5% on ample Russian supplies

Wheat futures down on expected bumper harvest in Russia

SINGAPORE/PARIS, May 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid 1.5% on Tuesday with the market giving up previous session's gains as expectations of a bumper harvest in Russia, the world's biggest exporter of the grain, pressured prices.

Corn was stable and soybeans fell on welcome rain and weak demand.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 1.5% at $6.07 a bushel, as of 1100 GMT. Corn Cv1 was unchanged at $6.04 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 slid 0.9% to $13.25-1/4 a bushel.

Export prices of Russian wheat are softening further in anticipation of a new harvest and amid low demand from global importers, analysts said.

A deal to allow Ukraine to export its grain safely across the Black Sea had been extended two weeks ago for two months.

In the corn market, plentiful supplies from Brazil weighed on prices. Brazil's total corn production in 2022/23 is expected to hit 127.4 million tonnes, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, raising its April estimate of 125.1 million tonnes as growers start to harvest their second crop.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to issue a weekly update on corn and soybean planting progress and its first condition ratings of the season for the corn crop later in the day. The government has projected supplies of both crops will rise sharply in the coming year due to forecasts for record harvests.

For soybeans, if there are good rains in the forecast after June 8, there will be far less concern about crop conditions, according to a note from commodities research firm Hightower.

However, if the forecast stays dry then the trade will be nervous over stressful conditions. Demand factors have remained weak and there is no technical sign of a low, the report added.

Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week ended May 23, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and switched to a net short position in soybeans.

Prices at 1100 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat Wv1 607.00 -9.00 -1.46 CBOT corn Cv1 604.00 0.00 0.00 CBOT soy Sv1 1325.00 -12.25 -0.92 Paris wheat BL2c1 224.00 -1.75 -0.78 Paris maize EMAc1 221.25 -6.75 -2.96 Paris rapeseed COMc1 401.00 -2.00 -0.50 WTI crude oil CLc1 71.74 -0.93 -1.28 Euro/dlr EUR= 1.07 0.00 0.25 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

