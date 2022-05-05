GRAINS-Wheat drops 1%, but set for weekly rise on world supply concerns

SINGAPORE, May 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid 1% on Friday, but the market was on track for a weekly gain with tightening world supplies supporting prices.

Soybeans and corn were set to end the week lower.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 has climbed almost 4% this week. The market was trading down 1% at $10.95-1/2 a bushel, as of 0121 GMT.

* Soybeans Sv1 and corn Cv1 have lost almost 3% this week.

* Wheat prices have been underpinned by hot and dry weather across India that is likely to diminish that nation's export potential, while similar conditions erode U.S. winter wheat crops.

* India, one of the world's largest producers of wheat, has enjoyed five consecutive years of record wheat harvests, and recently stepped up export sales to fill the supply gap left by the war in Ukraine.

* But India this week cut its wheat output forecast by 6.3 million tonnes to 105 million tonnes as spiking temperatures in mid-March cut crop yields, though top officials at the food ministry have dismissed claims that the country is considering curbing exports.

* U.S. wheat has also wilted under hot, dry conditions, with recent rainfall missing parts of the Southern Plains, as harvest approaches.

* In France, Europe's biggest grain producer, hot and dry weather in the coming 10 days after several months of little rainfall will cause irreversible damage to grain crops, a technical institute said on Thursday.

* U.S. exporters sold 1.52 million tonnes of corn, 1.142 million tonnes of soybeans and 161,300 tonnes of wheat in the week ended April 28, all within analyst expectations.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, soybean, soymeal and corn futures contracts on Thursday, traders said, and net sellers of CBOT soyoil futures. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. Treasury yields jumped and global equity markets tanked on Thursday, erasing the prior day's rally on Wall Street, as investors worried aggressive central bank policies around the world to tamp down inflation could easily shackle growth. MKTS/GLOB

