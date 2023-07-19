GRAINS-Wheat drops 1%, but Black Sea supply woes limit losses

SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures dropped 1% on Thursday, shedding gains from the previous session, although expectations of lower supplies from Ukraine provided a floor under the market.

Corn and soybeans slid in early Asian trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 1% at $7.20-3/4 a bushel, after climbing more than 8% on Wednesday. Corn Cv1 gave up 0.5% to $5.50 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 slid 0.6% to $14.00-1/2 a bushel.

* Russia warned that from Thursday any ships sailing to Ukraine's Black Sea ports would be seen as potentially carrying military cargoes, as Kyiv accused Moscow of carrying out "hellish" overnight strikes that damaged grain export infrastructure.

* A considerable part of the grain export infrastructure at Chornomorsk port southwest of Odesa was damaged, Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky said, adding that 60,000 tons of grain had been destroyed.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused Western countries of perverting the expired Black Sea grain deal for their own ends, but said Moscow would immediately return to the agreement if all its conditions were met.

* Five Central European EU members will jointly ask the EU on Wednesday to extend a ban on Ukrainian grain imports beyond a Sept. 15 deadline to avoid major market disruptions, Hungary's farm minister told Reuters.

* The collapse of a deal allowing Black Sea exports this week could lead to increased grains flows and bottlenecks in the five countries, the Central European states fear.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, corn, soyoil and soybean futures contracts on Wednesday, and net sellers of soymeal futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* Global stocks rose and the dollar strengthened on Wednesday after a surprise cooling of British inflation bolstered the risk-off mood across markets that anticipates the Federal Reserve next week will hike interest rates for the last time. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0115 China Loan Prime Rate 1Y, 5Y July

0130 Australia Employment, Unemployment Rate June

0645 France Business Climate Mfg July

0645 France Business Climate Overall July

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1230 US Philly Fed Business Indx July

1400 EU Consumer Confid. Flash July

1400 US Existing Home Sales June

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.