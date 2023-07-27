GRAINS-Wheat drops 1% as improved US production outlook weighs

SINGAPORE, July 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid for a third consecutive session on Friday, falling more than 1%, as improved U.S. production outlook and beneficial crop weather in Argentina weighed on prices.

Corn and soybeans dropped to one-week low on signs that hot weather conditions in the U.S. Midwest this week could be short-lived.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 1.1% at $7.04-3/4 a bushel, as of 0038 GMT. Corn Cv1 slid 0.8% to $5.38 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 gave up 0.5% to $13.91-3/4 a bushel, with both markets hitting their lowest since July 21.

* Expectations of above-average spring crop yields in the United States weighed on prices.

* Scouts on the second day of an annual U.S. crop tour late on Tuesday projected spring wheat in northwest and north-central North Dakota will produce lower yields than last year, but bigger than the five-year average.

* Recent rains in Argentina's agricultural region have allowed soil moisture to recover and 72.1% of the planned wheat harvest has now been planted under good and optimal conditions, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday.

* For the week, wheat in up 1.1% with gains earlier driven by concerns over Black Sea supplies.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday told African leaders he would gift them tens of thousands of tons of grain despite Western sanctions, which he said made it harder for Moscow to export its grain and fertilisers.

* Speaking at a Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg, Putin said Russia was ready to replace Ukrainian grain exports to Africa on both a commercial and aid basis to fulfil what he said was Moscow's critical role in global food security.

* Corn is up half a percent this week, while soybeans are down by a similar percentage.

* Several weather forecasters are predicting more crop-favourable weather as the region's corn finishes pollinating, a key growth stage in determining yields, while soybeans approach their pod-setting phase in August, said Karl Setzer, brokerage research lead with Mid-Co Commodities.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybeans, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* Global equity markets fell while the U.S. dollar gained on Thursday following news of stronger-than-expected U.S. economic growth despite consecutive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0530 France GDP Preliminary QQ Q2

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY July

0645 France Producer Prices YY June

0800 Germany GDP Flash QQ SA, YY NSA Q2

0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final July

1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY July

1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY July

1230 US Consumption, Adjusted MM June

1230 US Core PCE Price Index MM, YY June

1230 US PCE Price Index MM, YY June

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final July

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

