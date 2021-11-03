GRAINS-Wheat dips for second session, strong global demand curbs losses

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for a second session on Wednesday as the market's rally to its highest level since 2012 prompted heavy selling, although tightening global supplies and strong demand capped losses.

Corn lost more ground, while soybeans eased after closing higher on Tuesday.

"New highs are finding new sellers, (which) is unsurprising," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, referring to gains in the wheat market.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 0.3% at $7.89 a bushel as of 1155 GMT, after hitting a December 2012 high of $8.07 a bushel on Tuesday.

Soybeans Sv1 were down 0.2% at $12.54 a bushel and corn Cv1 lost 0.4% to $5.70-1/2 a bushel.

The wheat market has rallied on the back of supply concerns and strong global demand.

In Europe prices were flat, with the most-traded March contract BL2c2 unchanged at 286.75 after hitting a new 13-1/2 year high for a second delivery in early trade.

The front month BL2c1 hit a record high of 297 euros a tonne on Tuesday before paring some of its gains.

"The price slide seen since yesterday is initially likely to be nothing more than a breather. So long as there are no signs of demand being slowed by the elevated price level, we believe that further highs are on the cards," Commerzbank said in a note.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Monday showed "good-to-excellent" ratings for the U.S. winter wheat crop fell to 45% - bucking analysts' expectations for an improvement.

Saudi Arabia's main state wheat buying agency said it bought about 1.268 million metric tonnes of milling wheat in a massive deal that exceeded some traders' expectations.

Argentine farmers have sold 33.1 million tonnes of soy from the 2020/21 season, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday in a report including data updated through Oct. 27.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. The funds were net even in soyoil futures, and net sellers of wheat futures, they said. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1200 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

789,25

-2,25

-0,28

640,50

23,22

CBOT corn Cv1

570,50

-2,50

-0,44

484,00

17,87

CBOT soy Sv1

1254,75

-1,50

-0,12

1300,50

-3,52

Paris wheat March BL2H2

286,75

0,00

0,00

195,50

46,68

Paris maize Nov EMAc1

235,25

-0,25

-0,11

219,00

7,42

Paris rape Nov COMc1

693,75

-2,00

-0,29

418,25

65,87

WTI crude oil CLc1

82,10

-1,81

-2,16

48,52

69,21

Euro/dlr EUR=

1,16

0,00

0,07

1,2213

-5,14

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Jan Harvey)

