GRAINS-Wheat, corn, soybeans fall on hopes of progress in Ukraine talks

HAMBURG, March 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn fell on Monday on hopes Black Sea region supplies may resume as Russian and Ukrainian officials gave upbeat assessments of talks to end the Ukraine fighting.

Soybeans were supported by Argentina's decision to halt exports registration of soy products, which could increase oilseed demand in other countries to produce alternative supplies.

Ukraine said it had begun "hard" talks on a ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of troops and security guarantees with Russia on Monday. Both sides reported rare progress at the weekend.

Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat Wv1 was down 2.8% to $10.75-3/4 a bushel at 1229 GMT.

Corn Cv1 fell 1.2% to $7.53 a bushel, soybeans Sv1 edged down 0.04% to $16.76-1/2 a bushel.

"Wheat, corn and soybean markets today are reacting to the reports of possible progress in the talks on the Ukraine crisis with the word ‘ceasefire’ appearing," said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager. "The hope is that if talks between Russia and Ukraine were successful this could lead to grain and oilseed exports restarting from Ukraine and normalizing from Russian Black Sea ports."

"But there have been so many rounds of talks and with fighting in Ukraine continuing, there is some scepticism. I think markets want more concrete signs that a ceasefire is possible."

Argentina’s government said on Sunday it has halted registration of export sales of soyoil and soymeal, drawing swift condemnation from the industry in the world's top exporter of processed soy products.

"Soybeans are underpinned by the news that Argentina has stopped export registrations," Ammermann said. "The reaction is relatively modest as this action does not necessarily mean an export stop. I think markets need more clear statements about the Argentine government’s intention with this."

Sharp drops in palm oil and crude oil prices on Monday weighed on grains and soybeans despite Argentina’s move.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg; additional reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; editing by Paul Simao)

