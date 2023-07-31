GRAINS-Wheat, corn, soy fall on forecasts of milder U.S. weather

By Naveen Thukral and Michael Hogan

SINGAPORE/HAMBURG, July 31 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybeans fell on Monday as forecasts of milder weather in the U.S. Midwest grain belt reduced concerns over heat damage to U.S. crops.

Wheat dropped despite worries over Black Sea supplies, with relief there were no reports of major Russian attacks on Ukrainian grain infrastructure over the weekend.

"U.S. weather is driving corn and soybeans lower," said one Singapore-based trader. "Wheat prices have dropped below $7 a bushel, but the supply situation for wheat is still uncertain. Any further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war can drive prices higher."

Chicago Board of Trade most active wheat Wv1 fell 2.6% to $6.85-1/2 a bushel at 1014 GMT with European Euronext September wheat BL2U3 also down 2.3%. Chicago corn Cv1 fell 1.9% to $5.19-3/4 a bushel, soybeans Sv1 fell 1.7% to $13.58-1/4 a bushel.

Forecasts of cooler weather, welcome for crops in the U.S. Midwest, pushed prices lower. But some traders expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to lower weekly condition ratings for U.S. corn and soybean crops in a report later on Monday following recent heat.

Traders are monitoring the war in Ukraine after Russia earlier in July left Ukraine's safe export shipping agreement and attacked Ukrainian grain export ports and infrastructure for Ukraine’s exports via the EU along the Danube.

"The big question now is how will Ukraine be able to ship its exports out without its safe shipping channel and will Russia leave Ukraine's grain infrastructure alone," one German trader said. "Meanwhile, large volumes of Russian wheat look like being available to importers with estimates of the size of Russia's crop this summer being increased."

Following recent price falls, traders noted a tender on Monday from Algeria - the first major wheat import tender from a major Middle East/North African buyer since Russia left Ukraine’s safe shipping deal.

