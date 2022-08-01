GRAINS-Wheat, corn sag as first grain shipment leaves Ukraine; soy slides 4%
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and wheat futures fell on Monday as the first grains ship left a Ukrainian port using a newly agreed safe shipping channel, raising hopes that Ukraine's sea-borne exports can resume on a large scale after being blocked by war.
Soybean futures tumbled 4% on profit-taking after the
benchmark November contract
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans
Broad weakness in commodities including crude oil
"The things that took (CBOT grain futures) up starting in February were the energy market running to the upside, and Ukraine not being able to ship grain. Those bull stories are getting unwound today," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities.
Traders continue to monitor crop weather closely. After the CBOT close, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly condition ratings improved for soybeans and spring wheat and held steady for corn, defying trade expectations for downgrades in all three crops following a hot week in the U.S. Corn Belt.
In the Black Sea, a ship carrying grain left a Ukrainian port for Lebanon on Monday under a safe passage agreement, the first departure since the Russian invasion blocked Ukraine's sea shipping five months ago.
However, key arrangements including procedures for ships still need to be worked out before empty vessels can come in and pick up cargoes from Ukraine using the new grains corridor, a senior London marine insurance market official said.
