GRAINS-Wheat, corn rise after Russian comments on Black Sea export deal

Recasts, updates prices, background

March 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn futures rose on Thursday, supported by bargain-buying and questions about a Black Sea grain export deal being renewed after Russia said the West was burying the deal.

Soybeans held steady after rebounding in the previous session from losses during the last five trading days of February, as concerns persist about supply from drought-hit Argentina.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 0.9% at $7.16-1/2 a bushel by 1148 GMT. Corn Cv1 rose 0.8% to $6.40-3/4 a bushel, extending its rebound from last month's losses.

Wheat dropped to its lowest since September 2021 earlier this week on optimism that the Black Sea grain initiative that facilitates the export of Ukraine's agricultural products from its southern ports would be renewed later this month.

However, concern has risen after Russian government comments in the past days.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday accused the West of "shamelessly burying" the deal, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

His ministry had already said on Wednesday that Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, would only agree to extend the deal if the interests of its own agricultural producers are taken into account.

Meanwhile, Australia's 2023/24 wheat crop is likely to be around 25 million-26 million tonnes, a senior executive at Graincorp Ltd GNC.AX said on Thursday, after three years of record production in the world's second-largest exporter of the grain.

Feed millers in Asia are boosting corn purchases from India, as a severe drought has reduced production in traditional supplier Argentina, two traders said on Thursday.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 rose 0.3% to $14.99 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture may further lower its forecast for Argentina's production, which will likely provide support to U.S. soybean prices, analysts at Huatai Futures in China said in a note.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, wheat, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1148 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

716,50

6,50

0,92

CBOT corn Cv1

640,75

5,00

0,79

CBOT soy Sv1

1499,00

4,75

0,32

Paris wheat BL2K3

276,50

4,00

1,47

Paris maize EMAM3

274,25

2,75

1,01

Paris rapeseed COMc1

531,25

2,75

0,52

WTI crude oil CLc1

78,23

0,54

0,70

Euro/dlr EUR=

1,0627

-0,004

-0,356

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Kirsten Donovan)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.