GRAINS-Wheat, corn rally as Black Sea supply worries grow

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat jumped to a near three-month top on Tuesday, while corn climbed to its highest since June, as investors feared that Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine heightened risks of disruption to vital Black Sea grain flows.

Soybeans rose for a fourth consecutive session to approach a nine-month peak. Tensions over Ukraine raised concerns about vegetable oil supplies, adding support to oilseed markets already factoring in drought damage in South America. POI/

Oil jumped to a seven-year high, safe-havens rallied and U.S. stock futures dived after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine that he recognised as independent. MKTS/GLOB

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1, which resumed trading after a three-day U.S. holiday weekend, was up 1.7% at $8.18 a bushel by 1235 GMT.

It earlier climbed as much as 3.5% to $8.31-3/4, its highest since Nov. 29.

The wheat market has been particularly sensitive to developments in Moscow's standoff with the West over Ukraine, since Russia and Ukraine account for a significant portion of the world's export supplies.

A Russian export quota for the rest of the current season and Ukraine's official forecast of its expected exports suggested that 15 million tonnes of wheat potentially remain to be shipped from the region before the next harvest, Commerzbank said.

"Such a large amount could hardly be sourced elsewhere and would lead to a significant reduction of stocks in the other export countries," it said in a note.

However, wheat markets trimmed earlier gains as markets awaited confirmation of Western sanctions against Moscow and signs of disruption to shipping.

CBOT corn Cv1 gained 1.1% to $6.61-1/2 a bushel, having earlier climbed to its highest since mid-June at $6.71-3/4.

Ukraine is one of the world's largest corn exporters and a bumper harvest has given it more of a role this season while South American suppliers face drought.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 added 0.7% to $16.13 a bushel, after earlier trading near a nine-month peak of $16.33 struck this month.

Traders are assessing Brazil's ongoing soybean harvest, which has been affected by drought in the south and excess rain further north.

In Argentina, traders are monitoring weather forecasts for substantial rain that could quell persisting drought.

Prices at 1235 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

818.00

14.00

1.74

770.75

6.13

CBOT corn Cv1

661.50

7.25

1.11

593.25

11.50

CBOT soy Sv1

1613.00

11.50

0.72

1339.25

20.44

Paris wheat BL2c1

275.25

1.25

0.46

278.50

-1.17

Paris maize EMAc1

260.50

3.50

1.36

226.00

15.27

Paris rape COMc1

729.50

13.50

1.89

754.00

-3.25

WTI crude oil CLc1

94.07

3.00

3.29

75.21

25.08

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.14

0.00

0.38

1.1368

-0.13

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Uttaresh.V and Amy Caren Daniel)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.