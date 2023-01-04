GRAINS-Wheat, corn futures hit two-week lows on demand concerns

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures set two-weeks lows on Wednesday as concerns about weakening demand hung over commodity markets.

Investor worries about economic headwinds, including the impact of a surge of COVID-19 cases in China, were encouraging selling in commodities, analysts said.

Wheat futures faced additional pressure from the availability of low-priced supplies from the Black Sea region on theglobal market traders said.

Ukraine's efforts to increase exports under the Black Sea grain deal with Russia are focused on securing faster inspections of ships, a senior Ukrainian official said.

"Wheat continues to give up its recent rally, as Black Sea wheat pressures export markets," brokerage CHS Hedging said.

Most actively traded wheat futures Wv1 were down 29 cents at $7.46-1/2 a bushel by 12:48 pm CST (1848 GMT) at the Chicago Board of Trade. The contract earlier reached its lowest price since Dec. 19 at $7.44-1/2.

Traders also focused on a severe drought in Argentina, the world's largest exporter of soyoil and soymeal, which has taken attention from favourable crop prospects in Brazil.

The Buenos Aires grains exchange said last week that Argentina's estimated wheat production could be slashed further in coming weeks.

In the United States, the government said condition ratings for the winter wheat crop fell during December in Kansas but improved in Colorado and Oklahoma.

"Some U.S. wheat areas showed surprising improvements in conditions," CHS Hedging said.

Weakness in crude oil prices and fund selling added pressure to grain futures, traders said.

Most-active corn futures Cv1 slid 16 cents to $6.54-1/2 a bushel and touched their lowest price since Dec. 21 at $6.52-1/2. It was a setback after the contract last week reached an eight-week high of $6.85 a bushel.

Soybean futures Sv1 were down 8 cents at $14.84-1/4 a bushel.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago. Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore. Editing by Rashmi Aich, David Goodman and Tomasz Janowski)

