GRAINS-Wheat, corn futures fall as traders shrug off Black Sea ship incident

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures set a two-month low on Monday and corn futures matched a recent low from 2021 as traders shrugged off a Russian warship firing warning shots at a cargo ship on its way to Ukraine.

Technical selling, lackluster U.S. export demand and a large Russian wheat crop weighed on grain prices instead, analysts said.

The markets' muted reaction to Russia's weekend warning shots indicate traders are waiting to see actual disruptions to Black Sea grain exports before reacting, analysts said.

The warning shots were the first time Russia fired on merchant shipping beyond Ukraine since exiting a landmark U.N.-brokered grain deal last month. Since July, officials have worried escalating tensions in the Black Sea could threaten crop shipments.

"The market feels the Russian ship incident was not a big deal, and facts rather than fear are in focus," said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager.

The Russian military boarded the cargo vessel for inspection work before it continued on its way, Russia's defense ministry said.

"Russia did take a look at a ship but didn't attack it," said Ted Seifried, chief market strategist for Zaner Ag Hedge. "You have a relatively benign weekend that we just came off of for Russia-Ukraine tensions."

Most-active wheat futures fell 20-3/4 cents to $6.06 a bushel by 11:05 a.m. CDT (1605 GMT) and touched their lowest price since June 2.

Corn eased 3-1/2 cents to $4.83-1/4 a bushel. The market earlier matched a low from January 2021 that it reached in July.

Soybeans , meanwhile, jumped 15-1/2 cents to $13.23 a bushel, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday lowered its forecasts for U.S. corn and soybean harvests.

The USDA on Monday said exporters sold 416,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations.

"We have the potential for a fairly tight balance sheet in beans," Seifried said. "There's not a lot of room to grow new demand, and we continue to see these daily flash sales." (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Devika Syamnath and Jonathan Oatis) ((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: GLOBAL GRAINS/ (UPDATE 3)

