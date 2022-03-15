GRAINS-Wheat, corn ease on Ukraine ceasefire talks; soybeans climb

MUMBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures eased on Wednesday, as Ukrainian officials gave upbeat assessments of their peace talks with Russia, lifting the likelihood of the Black Sea region opening up soon for grain exports.

* Soybeans rose as the market closely monitored drought conditions in South America, fuelling concerns of tight supply.

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 0.58% at $11.47-1/2 a bushel, as of 0205 GMT, after rising more than 5% in the previous session.

* Corn Cv1 dropped 0.36% to $7.55-1/4 a bushel, while soybeans Sv1 rose 0.26% to $16.63 a bushel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday peace talks were sounding more realistic, but more time was needed, as Russian air strikes killed five people in the capital Kyiv and the refugee tally from Moscow's invasion reached 3 million.

* Ukraine could plant 4.7 million fewer hectares this spring, a 39% decline, due to Russia's military invasion, the APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said.

* Russia on Monday enacted a planned suspension of grain exports to former Soviet countries, though the government said it would allow special licenses to traders within its current grain export quota.

MARKET NEWS

* Oil prices rose on Wednesday, bouncing back after earlier falling more than $1 a barrel, as Russia's invasion continues to dominate volatile trading with ceasefire talks being the latest market trigger.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1230 US Retail Sales MM Feb

1800 US Federal Open Market Committee announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

