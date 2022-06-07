GRAINS-Wheat, corn ease back as U.S. crops, Ukraine exports assessed

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn futures edged lower on Tuesday to give back some of their day-earlier gains as investors weighed improving U.S. crop conditions and diplomatic discussions over a wartime sea corridor for Ukrainian grain.

Soybeans were almost unchanged.

Grain prices were also curbed by a cautious mood on wider financial markets following a surprise interest rate increase in Australia. MKTS/GLOB

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 0.6% at $10.86-1/2 a bushel by 1124 GMT.

The contract had soared more than 5% on Monday as reports of Russian strikes on Kyiv and the port of Mykolaiv dampened expectations that a diplomatic deal could be reached to resume sea shipments of Ukrainian grain. GRA/

Turkey is coordinating with Russia and Ukraine to agree a plan to re-start grain exports from Ukrainian ports, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said, a day before the country's foreign minister hosts his Russian counterpart for talks.

However, prospects of a breakthrough appeared uncertain as fighting continued in Ukraine, and Moscow and Kyiv blamed each other for disrupting global food supplies.

"No quick solution to the problem is therefore in sight," Commerzbank said in a note.

CBOT corn Cv1 was down 0.3% at $7.40 a bushel, after rising 2% in the previous session.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday rated 73% of the U.S. corn crop as good to excellent in its first condition ratings for the 2022 crop, above the average estimate of 68% in a Reuters analyst poll.

U.S. farmers were nearing the end of corn planting having caught up on initial delays due to cold, wet weather.

The USDA also raised slightly its rating for drought-affected U.S. winter wheat as farmers start harvesting the crop.

However, spring wheat and soybean planting were lagging the usual pace.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 inched down 0.06% to $16.98-1/4 a bushel.

Soybeans were capped by lower than expected weekly U.S. export inspection figures published on Monday.

Prices at 1124 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

1086.50

-6.50

-0.59

770.75

40.97

CBOT corn Cv1

740.00

-2.50

-0.34

593.25

24.74

CBOT soy Sv1

1698.25

-1.00

-0.06

1339.25

26.81

Paris wheat BL2c1

391.00

-6.50

-1.64

276.75

41.28

Paris maize EMAc1

336.50

-5.50

-1.61

226.00

48.89

Paris rape COMc1

790.50

-14.00

-1.74

754.00

4.84

WTI crude oil CLc1

117.86

-0.64

-0.54

75.21

56.71

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.07

0.00

-0.22

1.1368

-6.13

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Uttaresh.V and Mark Potter)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

