GRAINS-Wheat, corn drop as Black Sea grain export deal extended

SINGAPORE, March 20 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn futures slid on Monday, with prices under pressure after a deal to exports grains from war-torn Ukraine was extended over the weekend, easing some of the concerns over supplies.

Soybeans ticked lower in early Asian trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade Wv1 fell 0.6% to $7.06-1/4 a bushel, as of 0024 GMT and corn Cv1 lost 0.3% to $6.32-1/2 a bushel.

* Soybeans Sv1 eased 0.1% to $14.75 a bushel.

* The deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain was renewed on Saturday for at least 60 days - half the intended period - after Russia warned any further extension beyond mid-May would depend on the removal of some Western sanctions.

* The pact was brokered with Russia and Ukraine by the United Nations and Turkey in July and renewed for a further 120 days in November. The aim was to combat a global food crisis that was fuelled in part by Russia's Feb. 24, 2022, invasion of Ukraine and Black Sea blockade.

* Brazil's National Energy Policy Council on Friday raised the country's mandatory blend of biodiesel in diesel to 12% starting in April, Mines and Energy Minister, Alexandre Silveira said.

* The measure is expected to favour mainly the soybean processing industry, since about 65% of the total biodiesel was produced with soyoil in 2022.

* Large speculators switched to a net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to March 7, regulatory data released on Thursday showed.

* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stock futures rose in Asian trade on Monday in relief at a weekend rescue deal for Credit Suisse, though the mood was nervous and financial shares remained under pressure from contagion fears, even with support from global central banks. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0115 China Loan Prime Rate 1Y, 5Y March

1000 EU Total Trade Balance SA Jan

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

