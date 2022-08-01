GRAINS-Wheat, corn down as first grain shipment leaves Ukraine; soy down 4%

(Recasts; updates prices, adds quotes, changes byline, changes dateline from previous HAMBURG)

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and wheat futures fell on Monday as the first grains ship left a Ukrainian port using a newly agreed safe shipping channel, raising hopes Ukraine's sea-borne cereals exports can resume on a large scale after being blocked by war.

Soybean futures tumbled about 4% on profit-taking at the start of a new month, and after the benchmark November contract surged nearly 12% last week. Broad weakness in commodities, including crude oil , hung over the markets, tied to recession fears. [MKTS/GLOB]

In China, the world's top soy buyer, factory growth slowed in July, data showed, despite some easing of the strict domestic COVID-19 curbs in the second quarter.

As of 1:08 p.m. CDT (1808 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans were down 66-1/2 cents at $14.02 per bushel. December corn was down 12-1/2 cents at $6.07-1/2 a bushel and CBOT September wheat was down 10-1/2 cents at $7.97-1/4.

Soybean futures sometimes follow trends in crude oil [O/R] due to soyoil's use in biodiesel, and corn is the main U.S. feedstock for ethanol.

"The things that took (CBOT grain futures) up starting in February were the energy market running to the upside, and Ukraine not being able to ship grain. Those bull stories are getting unwound today," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities.

Traders continue to monitor crop weather in the Midwest, where the U.S. corn and soybean crops continue to develop. Ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report due later on Monday, analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expected the government to lower its ratings of the U.S. corn, soy and spring wheat crops following a hot spell last week.

In the Black Sea, a ship carrying grain left a Ukrainian port for Lebanon on Monday under a safe passage agreement, the first departure since the Russian invasion blocked Ukraine's sea shipping five months ago.

However, key arrangements including procedures for ships still need to be worked out before empty vessels can come in and pick up cargoes from Ukraine using the new grains corridor, a senior London marine insurance market official said.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Tomasz Janowski) ((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL GRAINS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.