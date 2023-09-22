GRAINS-Wheat, corn and soybeans consolidate after slide

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and soybeans ticked up on Friday while corn inched down as the markets consolidated after losses linked to tepid U.S. exports and a rising dollar.

Drought risks in South America and Australia, as well as uncertainty over Black Sea exports were lending some support, though ample short-term global supplies capped prices, traders and analysts said.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 0.2% at $5.76-3/4 a bushel at 1057 GMT, after earlier approaching a Sept. 12 low that was the weakest level since December 2020.

CBOT corn Cv1 was 0.1% down at $4.74-3/4 a bushel.

Soybeans Sv1 were up 0.5% at $12.99-3/4 a bushel, testing the psychological $13 threshold after setting a new one-month low earlier in the day.

A rise in crude oil helped oilseed markets like soybeans to steady. O/R

The dollar index .DXY held at a six-month high on Friday after a day-earlier rally triggered by a U.S. Federal Reserve warning that interest rates would remain higher for longer than expected. FRX/

The dollar's rise, which makes U.S. grain less competitive overseas, came as weekly U.S. grain export sales on Thursday came in around the low end of market expectations.

Russia has dominated early-season wheat exports while Brazilian supplies have curbed demand for U.S. corn and soybeans.

"For the near term, there is certainly no shortage of wheat supply," a Singapore-based grains trader said.

However, drought in Argentina and Australia could tighten wheat export supply later in the season, while war in Ukraine remained a risk to Black Sea trade.

The first big ship carrying grain from a Ukrainian Black Sea port has set sail since Moscow quit a deal in July allowing maritime exports, a Ukrainian deputy prime minister said on Friday.

"It remains to be seen whether Russia will tolerate this attempt," Commerzbank said in a note.

Freshly harvested U.S. corn and soybeans were adding to ample South American supplies, though doubts over U.S. yield potential and dry planting conditions in Brazil were creating background concern.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Peter Hobson in Canberra; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

