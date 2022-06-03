GRAINS-Wheat consolidates as Ukraine export negotiations in focus

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures were little changed on Friday, consolidating after losses this week as traders monitored diplomatic talks to reopen Ukrainian ports blocked since Russia's invasion.

Corn also consolidated following a two-month low as the market assessed ethanol demand, U.S. planting progress and prospects for a resumption of Ukrainian sea exports.

Soybeans eased after an export-fuelled rally.

Grain markets were awaiting weekly U.S. export sales figures for further clues about demand, while investors were also bracing for monthly U.S. employment data. MKTS/GLOB

The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active wheat contract Wv1 was down 0.2% at $10.56 a bushel by 1049 GMT. It reversed from a small earlier gain but was holding above a near two-month low of $10.27-1/4 struck on Wednesday.

Hopes of a deal to unblock Ukraine's ports prompted a sell-off in wheat earlier this week, although traders remained cautious about terms being agreed with Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the growing world food crisis with the chairman of the African Union on Friday, the Kremlin said.

U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths, meanwhile, is in Moscow to discuss clearing the way for exports of grain and other food from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, a U.N. spokesperson said.

"The markets have entered into a phase of uncertainty, linked to the geopolitical context," consultancy Agritel said.

"How much grain from the Black Sea basin will be available on the international scene?"

A resumption of Ukrainian sea trade is seen as crucial for grain markets, particularly after India last month decided to ban most wheat exports.

CBOT corn ticked up 0.3% to $7.32-1/4 a bushel and soybeans fell 0.6% to $17.19-1/4 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly export data at 1230 GMT will be watched for further signs of demand for U.S. soybeans after a string of daily sales.

Traders are also monitoring crop conditions, with a broad improvement in weather for winter wheat and spring crops curbing prices.

Prices at 1049 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

1056.00

-2.25

-0.21

770.75

37.01

CBOT corn Cv1

732.25

2.00

0.27

593.25

23.43

CBOT soy Sv1

1719.25

-10.00

-0.58

1339.25

28.37

Paris wheat BL2c1

381.00

-1.50

-0.39

276.75

37.67

Paris maize EMAc1

329.00

0.00

0.00

226.00

45.58

Paris rape COMc1

779.75

-17.00

-2.13

754.00

3.42

WTI crude oil CLc1

116.21

-0.66

-0.56

75.21

54.51

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.07

0.00

-0.08

1.1368

-5.56

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Aditya Soni)

