GRAINS-Wheat climbs to one-week high on strong demand, Black Sea export deal uncertainty

SINGAPORE, March 15 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose more than 1% on Wednesday to a one-week high as strong demand and uncertainty over a Black Sea grain export deal underpinned the market.

Corn and soybeans rose for a second straight session.

"There is still no resolution to the extension of a grain deal between Russia and Ukraine that allows for grain exports out of Ukraine during the ongoing conflict," commodities research firm Hightower said in a report.

Corn Cv1 added 1.2% to $6.28-1/4 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 gained 0.4% at 14.99-3/4 a bushel.

Talks continued to extend the deal to allow grain shipments from Ukraine's Black Sea ports ahead of a deadline later this week, the United Nations and Turkey said on Tuesday, after Kyiv rejected a Russian push for a reduced 60-day renewal.

Russia and Ukraine are among the world's largest grain exporters and the creation of the corridor has helped cool global food commodity prices that hit record highs after Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago.

Last week's dip in grain prices to multi-month lows appeared to have spurred export business. Algeria, Tunisia and Jordan bought wheat this week, European traders said, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday confirmed private sales of 612,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to China.

Brazil's corn exports fell sharply in February as soybean shipments take centre stage and Chinese buyers turn to countries like the United States and Ukraine for supplies.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday and were net even in soybean futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

