GRAINS-Wheat climbs as Russia hits Ukrainian Danube grain port

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose sharply on Wednesday to recover from a two-week low as Russian strikes damaged a Ukrainian port on the Danube river, reviving fears of disruption to Black Sea trade.

The Russian attack on southern Ukraine in the early hours of Wednesday, which struck grain facilities at Izmail on the Danube, underscored the risk of a further squeeze on Ukrainian exports after Moscow last month pulled out of an agreement allowing grain shipments from Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

However, wheat futures pared initial gains as the market assessed the potential impact of the attack, after a previous Russian strike on a Ukrainian Danube terminal had a limited effect on trade.

"There is clearly a war risk and each moment of tension is a reminder of that risk," Sebastien Poncelet of consultancy Agritel said.

"The real question is the impact on export loadings. The risk premium is rising and falling as the market tries to assess export flows."

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 2.8% at $6.70-3/4 a bushel by 0832 GMT, after earlier rising by nearly 5%.

The contract was recovering from a two-week low on Tuesday.

The wheat market was also awaiting an import tender called by Egypt for Wednesday after tenders by other major importers this week underscored stiff competition from Russia. GRA/TEND

CBOT corn Cv1 added 1.3% to $5.14 a bushel, also recovering from a two-week low on Tuesday.

Soybeans Sv1 inched down 0.1% to $13.40-1/2 a bushel.

Corn and soybean prices have been pressured this week by improving weather forecasts in the U.S. Midwest, though soy has found some support from export demand.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Sharon Singleton)

