GRAINS-Wheat climbs as missile strike raises doubts over Ukraine export pact

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Wheat prices rose on Monday after a missile strike on the Ukrainian port of Odesa over the weekend raised doubts about whether it will be possible to implement last week's agreement to open a corridor for grain exports from the war-torn country.

Russia, Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey signed the deal on Friday to reopen three Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports. The deal is valid for 120 days and targets monthly exports of 5 million tonnes.

Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Wv1 were up 3.5% at $7.85-1/4 a bushel by 1227 GMT. The market had fallen nearly 6% on Friday after the pact was announced.

Gains were trimmed slightly after Russia said it had targeted military infrastructure and the missile strike would not affect the export of grain.

Ukraine said it was pressing ahead with efforts to restart exports and that the first grain shipment under the deal could take place this week.

"The fear now is that the attack on Odesa will make the shipping agreement even more slow to implement," one European trader said.

"Along with the uncertainty about how long it will take to clear mines, ship owners will simply not sail to Ukraine, no matter what the freight rate is, if they think their ship will be hit by missiles."

Ukraine's sea ports have been closed since Russia's invasion in February and while some crops have left by rail or road via neighbours such as Romania and Poland, millions of tonnes have piled up on farms.

Chicago corn futures Cv1 rose 2.75% to $5.79-1/2 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 gained 1.3% to $13.32-1/2 a bushel.

Soybean exports from Brazil are expected to total 91.5 million tonnes in 2023, up from the 77.2 million estimated for 2022.

The projection, made by private consultancy Safras & Mercado on Friday, reflects bullish yield and acreage forecasts for the next season, which comes after one in which a drought spoiled part of the crop.

