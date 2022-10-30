GRAINS-Wheat climbs 5.5% as Russia withdraws from Black Sea export agreement

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures jumped more than 5% on Monday and corn rose over 2% as Russia's withdrawal from a Black Sea export agreement raised concerns over global grain supplies.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 jumped 5.5% to $8.75 a bushel as of 0102 GMT, after earlier hitting a high of $8.93 a bushel.

Corn Cv1 rose 2.2% to $6.96-1/4 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 added 1% to $14.13-1/2 a bushel.

"(The market) is going to be overwhelmed in early trade today by Russia suspending its participation in the Black Sea grain corridor during the weekend," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"Our view has been that wheat futures were adding little premium to prices for the risk that the corridor would close."

Kyiv said Russia was making an excuse for a prepared exit from the accord and Washington said it was weaponising food.

The United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine said they are pressing ahead on the grains export deal with a transit plan in place for 16 ships on Monday.

Grain markets have been sensitive to developments in Moscow's eight-month-old invasion of Ukraine as the two countries are among the world's largest suppliers of wheat.

Wheat futures hit a record high of $13.64 a bushel in March.

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.