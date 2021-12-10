GRAINS-Wheat bounces off one-month low, helped by signs of Chinese demand

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat regained some ground on Friday after hitting a one-month low, as chart support and signs of fresh Chinese demand helped prices.

Corn and soybeans edged higher.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade Wv1 was up 1.3% at $7.87 a bushel by the end of the overnight session.

It earlier fell to a one-month low at $7.68 but found technical support at that level, traders said.

News that Chinese buyers had booked a large amount of feed wheat from France and Australia also raised the prospect of importers stepping up purchases following the price fall in the past week.

Chinese buyers have also booked French and Ukrainian barley along with Ukrainian corn since last week to cover feed grain needs, trade sources told Reuters.

A further planned rise in Russia's wheat export tax for next week also kept attention on underlying strength in export prices.

"Wheat futures have suffered losses but if you look at the physical prices in key exporting countries, there is not much change," said one Singapore-based trader.

Wheat had initially extended losses in overnight trading following Thursday's U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report that included increased forecasts of world and U.S. wheat stocks.

CBOT corn Cv1 was up 0.2% at $5.93 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 were up 0.3% at $12.68-1/4.

Prices at 1408 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

787.00

10.25

1.32

640.50

22.87

CBOT corn Cv1

593.00

1.25

0.21

484.00

22.52

CBOT soy Sv1

1268.25

3.75

0.30

1311.00

-3.26

Paris wheat BL2H2

285.25

2.75

0.97

195.50

45.91

Paris maize EMAc1

247.25

1.25

0.51

219.00

12.90

Paris rape COMc1

718.25

9.00

1.27

418.25

71.73

WTI crude oil CLc1

72.14

1.20

1.69

48.52

48.68

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.13

0.00

-0.04

1.2100

-6.72

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Subhranshu Sahu and Susan Fenton)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.