GRAINS-Wheat bounces after Monday slide; soy, corn slip from near 7-month highs

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Chicago and Paris wheat futures rose on Tuesday to recoup some of Monday's heavy losses as the market continued to assess geopolitical risks to supplies from Black Sea exporters Russia and Ukraine.

U.S. soybean and corn futures ticked down after Monday's seven-month highs as traders remained focused on dry growing conditions in South America that may shift more demand to the United States.

The Lunar New Year holiday in China and other Asia countries was curbing international demand, traders said.

The most-active wheat futures Wv1 on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) were up 0.4% at $7.64-1/2 a bushel by 1232 GMT. On Monday the contract closed down more than 3% after touching a two-week low.

In Europe, March wheat BL2H2 on Euronext added 1.8% after shedding over 4% on Monday. GRA/EU

Concerns over Black Sea grain supplies have ebbed as diplomatic dialogue has continued between Russia and the West in their standoff over Ukraine, while exports of Russian and Ukrainian wheat have continued.

Even so, tensions remain high, with Moscow and Washington exchanging accusations of "provocative" behaviour at the United Nations Security Council on Monday.

"Such price volatility shows the complexity of the moment. It is above all geopolitics that is driving the wheat market," consultancy Agritel said in a note.

Monday's drop in wheat was also supported by forecasts for moisture in some dry U.S. growing belts.

On the demand side, Tunisia issued an import tender for soft wheat, durum and barley, suggesting that the price slide had encouraged buying interest. GRA/TEND

CBOT soybeans Sv1 were down 0.3% at $14.86 a bushel, while CBOT corn Cv1 inched down 0.1% to $6.25-1/2.

U.S. soybean capped a January rally by touching a new seven-month high on Monday but held just shy of the psychological $15 threshold.

Consultancies AgRural and AgResource on Monday trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's 2021/22 soybean crop due to adverse weather, pegging the crop below the 130 million-tonne level.

Prices at 1232 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

764.50

3.25

0.43

770.75

-0.81

CBOT corn Cv1

625.50

-0.50

-0.08

593.25

5.44

CBOT soy Sv1

1486.00

-4.50

-0.30

1339.25

10.96

Paris wheat BL2c1

270.75

4.75

1.79

278.50

-2.78

Paris maize EMAc1

252.00

2.75

1.10

226.00

11.50

Paris rape COMc1

709.75

-6.00

-0.84

754.00

-5.87

WTI crude oil CLc1

87.55

-0.60

-0.68

75.21

16.41

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.13

0.00

0.29

1.1368

-0.90

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

