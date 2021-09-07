GRAINS-Wheat and soy firm while corn slips

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and soybeans edged higher on Tuesday while corn was marginally lower as investors assessed mixed global harvest prospects and the latest indications on Chinese demand.

Resuming trade after Monday's U.S. holiday, Chicago prices were consolidating above multi-week lows struck last week, with attention increasingly turning towards this Friday's monthly world crop report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The Chicago Board of Trade's (CBOT) most active wheat contract Wv1 was up 0.3% at $7.28-1/2 a bushel by 1141 GMT.

In Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, export prices rose for the eighth consecutive week, analysts said.

Reduced harvest prospects in Russia and other northern hemisphere exporting countries had pushed wheat futures to eight-year highs during August.

"Buyers are worried about tightening supplies from the Black Sea region," said one Singapore-based wheat miller.

"One good thing is that by the end of this year, we will have ample supplies from Australia."

The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences lifted its production forecast for the country's next crop by more than 17% to a near-record level after recent favourable weather.

Steady demand from importers, despite high prices and shipping costs, was helping to underpin the wheat market. GRA/TEND

Grain markets were also assessing demand trends from China.

Chinese soybean imports fell in August from a year ago, customs data showed on Tuesday, as low crushing margins and high international bean prices weighed on demand.

Chinese importers have cancelled some cargoes of Ukrainian barley because of weaker than expected domestic demand and expectations for a large corn crop, traders said.

Chicago soybean prices have nonetheless drawn support from a series of new export sales to China.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 added 0.8% to $13.01-3/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 edged down 0.1% to $5.23-3/4 a bushel.

The USDA's Sept. 10 supply and demand outlook will be closely watched for updated estimates of U.S. corn and soybean production as the Midwest harvest approaches.

"A lot of market participants are expecting U.S. corn yields to be revised up, which could weigh on prices," one European trader said.

Prices at 1141 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

728.50

2.25

0.31

640.50

13.74

CBOT corn Cv1

523.75

-0.25

-0.05

484.00

8.21

CBOT soy Sv1

1301.75

9.75

0.75

1311.00

-0.71

Paris wheat Dec BL2Z1

242.25

0.00

0.00

192.50

25.84

Paris maize Nov EMAc1

215.00

-0.50

-0.23

219.00

-1.83

Paris rape Nov COMc1

575.00

1.25

0.22

418.25

37.48

WTI crude oil CLc1

68.35

-0.94

-1.36

48.52

40.87

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.19

0.00

-0.03

1.2100

-1.94

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

