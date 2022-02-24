GRAINS-Wheat and corn up by daily maximum after Ukraine invasion

By Sybille de La Hamaide and Enrico Dela Cruz

Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures rose by their daily trading limits on Thursday, while soybeans reached the highest level since 2012, after Russian forces attacked Ukraine, exacerbating worries over global supplies.

Wheat rose for a third day, scaling its highest in more than nine years, while corn climbed to an eight-month peak.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea, confirming the worst fears of the West with the biggest attack by one state on another in Europe since World War Two.

With Russia and Ukraine accounting for about 29% of global wheat exports, 19% of world corn supplies and 80% of world sunflower oil exports, traders are worried conflict could hamper crop movement and trigger a mass scramble by importers to replace supplies from the Black Sea region.

"The surge in prices mirrors fears of a total halt in exports out of the Black Sea," Andree Defois, president of French consultancy Strategie Grains, said.

"The problem is that importing countries still have (wheat) needs, we are not at the end of the campaign yet. If you see two or three million tonnes shifting to other origins, it is very bullish."

The most active May wheat contract Wv1 on the Chicago Board of Trade soared 5.7% to $9.34-3/4 a bushel, the highest since July 2012.

Corn Cv1 climbed by up to 5.1% to $7.16-1/4 a bushel, its loftiest since June 10.

May soybeans Sv1 were up 2.8% at $17.18 a bushel at 1311 GMT, advancing for a sixth session. Earlier in the day, the contract hit its highest since September 2012 at $17.56-1/2.

In Paris, the most active May wheat contract BL2K2 was up 11% at 326.25 euros ($364.16) a tonne after reaching an all-time high for a Euronext contract at 341.75 euros per tonne shortly after the open.

Russia has suspended movement of commercial vessels in the Azov sea until further notice but kept its ports in the Black Sea open for navigation, its officials and five grain industry sources said.

Egypt's state grains buyer GASC cancelled its wheat import tender on Thursday. It had received only one offer.

"At the end of the day it will be importers who will pay the bill," Michel Portier, director general of Agritel consultancy, said.

In China, soymeal futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DSMcv1 rallied to a record high even as the government plans to release soybeans from reserves amid worries over tight supplies in the market.

Prices at 1312 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

934,75

50,00

5,65

770,75

21,28

CBOT corn Cv1

716,25

35,00

5,14

593,25

20,73

CBOT soy Sv1

1718,00

47,00

2,81

1339,25

28,28

Paris wheat BL2K2

326,25

32,25

10,97

278,50

17,15

Paris maize EMAc1

298,25

30,50

11,39

237,00

25,84

Paris rape COMc1

774,25

34,00

4,59

754,00

2,69

WTI crude oil CLc1

99,55

7,45

8,09

75,21

32,36

Euro/dlr EUR=

1,1164

-0,01

-1,28

1,1368

-1,79

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila Additional reporting by Emily Chow in Beijing Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

