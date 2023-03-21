GRAINS-Wheat and corn recover, soy stays firm as investor jitters ease

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, March 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn futures turned higher on Tuesday while soybeans extended gains as investor relief over measures to stem a banking crisis pushed the dollar lower and supported commodities.

Wheat and corn continued to be capped by the extension of a Black Sea export corridor from war-torn Ukraine, while an improvement in wheat conditions in some U.S. states and rain expected in drought-hit Argentina also curbed grain prices.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 ended the overnight session up 0.3% at $7.02-3/4 a bushel.

CBOT corn Cv1 added 0.7% to $6.37-1/4 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 edged up 0.7% to $14.95-3/4 a bushel.

The dollar eased while crude oil and share prices rose as markets welcomed emergency banking measures, including a rescue of Credit Suisse, and hoped the U.S. Federal Reserve would take a less aggressive line in an interest rate announcement on Wednesday. MKTS/GLOB

"Markets are putting on a show of increasing calm, but we can hardly expect that the implications of what has unfolded are set to quickly fade," Saxo analysts said in a note.

Soybeans had finished higher on Monday as it was buoyed by a relief rally in oil and equities, though wheat and corn ended lower as weekend news of the continuation of the export channel from Ukraine created supply pressure.

However, disagreement between Moscow and Kyiv over the corridor's renewal period left doubts lingering.

"Wheat markets initially reacted with relief to the extension of the agreement," Commerzbank said in a note.

"However, there still appear to be substantial differences (...) Against this backdrop, any further significant decline in wheat prices does not seem justified."

Grain markets were also monitoring harvest prospects.

Ukraine's 2023 grain harvest is likely to fall to 44.3 million tonnes from 53.1 million in 2022 as less acreage is sown due to Russia's invasion, a forecast by the Ukrainian agriculture ministry showed on Monday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture in a weekly crop report on Monday rated 19% of the winter wheat in top producer Kansas in good to excellent condition, up from 17% the previous week.

Argentina is set for widespread showers later this week, though benefit may be limited for drought-ravaged soybean and corn crops.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Susan Fenton)

