GRAINS-Wheat and corn higher after slide, soybeans stay firm

By Christopher Walljasper

CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained on Thursday after reaching two-month lows as liquidation by investment funds abated and supply tensions remained despite talks to reopen Ukrainian ports that have been blocked since Russia's invasion.

A large wheat purchase by Egypt and a report the U.S. government may retroactively raise an ethanol blending mandate lent support to cereal markets.

Soybeans firmed, underpinned by export demand and tight U.S. supplies. [GRA/TEND]

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 14-3/4 cents to $10.55-3/4 a bushel by 11:07 a.m. (1607 GMT), after falling to the lowest since early April on Wednesday.

CBOT old-crop July corn eased 1-1/2 cents 7.29-3/4 a bushel, while new-crop December corn added 2-1/4 cents to $6.93-3/4 a bushel.

Soybeans firmed 34-1/4 cents to $17.24-3/4 a bushel.

Wheat futures found technical resistance after a two-day pullback earlier in the week, fuelled by diplomatic efforts to create a Black Sea shipping channel for Ukrainian grain.

"It’s just a corrective action," said Tom Fritz, commodity broker at EFG Group. "We still have the unknown around Ukraine shipments, but look at the price action. We still have some pretty big-time volatility here."

Analysts are cautious about the likelihood of a deal over Ukrainian ports while fighting continues in Ukraine and as Moscow seeks sanctions concessions rejected by Kyiv and its Western allies.

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Wednesday it bought 465,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender. No offers were made of Ukrainian wheat and only a few offers of Russian wheat, despite expectations of a bumper crop in Russia.

India has allowed 469,202 tonnes of wheat shipments since banning most exports last month, but at least 1.7 million tonnes is lying at ports and could be damaged by looming monsoon rains, government and industry officials told Reuters.

Soybeans climbed, supported by export demand amid tight supplies, with U.S. exporters selling 352,000 tonnes of the oilseed for delivery to Pakistan.

"They're not a usual big buyer for us," said Ted Seifried, vice president of Zaner Group. "The tightness in that old crop soybean balance sheet is what's keeping the July soybeans in particular propped up."

