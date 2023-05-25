GRAINS-Weak US export demand, rising dollar pressure soy, corn futures

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean and deferred corn futures eased on Thursday as a strong U.S. dollar added to concerns about lackluster export demand, traders said.

The dollar rose for a fourth straight session to a fresh two-month high, making U.S. commodities less attractive to importers.

Concerns about the threat of unfavorable dryness in Midwestern growing areas limited losses for corn ahead of a three-day U.S. holiday weekend. The markets were consolidating before the long weekend, traders said.

"The dry forecast should continue to keep a good floor under the new-crop months and the strength in the cash market should be supportive to the old-crop July contract," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage in Iowa.

Most-active July corn CN3 was up 1-1/2 cents at $5.88-3/4 a bushel by 11:30 a.m. CDT (1630 GMT), while December corn CZ3 dropped 5-1/2 cents to $5.14-1/2 a bushel.

Most-active soybeans fell 16-1/2 cents to $13.08 a bushel. Wheat Wv1 slumped 5-3/4 cents to $6.00-1/2 a bushel at the CBOT.

Weather concerns and crop problems will be needed to sustain significant rallies in corn and soybeans, Pfitzenmaier said.

"Cool, dry weather favors planting of any remaining corn and soybean acreage," the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a daily weather report. "However, topsoil moisture shortages are becoming more apparent."

The USDA separately reported weekly net export sales reductions of 75,200 tonnes for U.S. old-crop corn in the week ending on May 18, while net new-crop corn sales totaled only 52,100 tonnes, near the low end of analysts' expectations.

Weekly export sales of U.S. old-crop soybeans were 115,000 tonnes, at the low end of trade expectations, and new-crop sales were below expectations at 1,100 tonnes.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago. Additioanl reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Subhranshu Sahu, Rashmi Aich and Richard Chang)

