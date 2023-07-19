GRAINS-US wheat soars 8.5%, biggest jump since aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures jumped 8.5% on Wednesday, their biggest daily gain since days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as intensification of the war threatened to slow grain export shipments from a major global supplier.

Corn and soybean futures also were strong, with soybeans posting their fifth straight day of gains and hitting their highest level in more than a month as forecasts for hot and dry weather raised concerns about crop stress in the U.S. Midwest.

Russia warned that from Thursday any ships sailing to Ukraine's Black Sea ports would be seen as potentially carrying military cargoes, as Kyiv accused Moscow of carrying out "hellish" overnight strikes that damaged grain export infrastructure.

CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures WU3 settled up 57 cents at $7.27-3/4 cents a bushel after peaking at $7.30-3/4.

CBOT December corn futures CZ3 gained 18-1/2 cents to $5.53 a bushel, peaking at their highest level since June 27. CBOT November soybean futures SX3 rose 13-1/2 cents to $14.08-3/4 a bushel and hit their highest since June 16.

Soybean futures have risen for five sessions in a row, their longest streak of gains since December.

Traders said the weather outlook raised the prospect of reduced U.S. harvests of both crops, keeping concerns about global supplies at the forefront of the market.

