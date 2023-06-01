GRAINS-US wheat heads for weekly fall as worries ease over China crop

June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures dipped during Asian trading on Friday and were on track for a weekly decline, with concerns easing over the impact of rain-damaged crop in China on global supplies.

Corn and soybeans also fell and headed for weekly losses as expectations of plentiful supplies outweighed worries about dryness hitting U.S. crop.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 fell 0.7% to $6.06-3/4 a bushel, as of 0233 GMT, after a two-day rebound from a 2-1/2-year low.

* Corn Cv1 lost 0.6% to $5.88-3/4 a bushel, and soybeans Sv1 shed 0.5% to $13.23-1/2 a bushel.

* Excessive rains have damaged the wheat crop in top consumer China, which has already been buying record volumes from the world market this year.

* Argentine farmers in the country's core growing regions have begun sowing wheat for the 2023/24 season after intense rains in recent weeks.

* The recent intense rains in Argentina's key agricultural farmland have improved expectations for the 2023/2024 wheat crop, after a historic drought badly crimped yields.

* Ukraine's ministry of renovation and infrastructure said on Thursday the U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain export deal had been halted again because Russia had blocked registration of ships to all Ukrainian ports.

* Concerns over dry weather are emerging in the U.S. Midwest for corn and soybeans.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, wheat, soymeal and soyoil futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks surged on Friday as the progress on the bill to raise U.S. debt ceiling and increasing hopes that the Federal Reserve might stand still on interest rates in its next meeting helped perk up investor appetite for risky assets. MKTS/GLOB

* The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed bipartisan legislation backed by President Joe Biden that lifts the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, averting what would have been a first-ever default.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1230 US Non-Farm Payrolls May

1230 US Unemployment Rate May

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.