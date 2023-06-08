GRAINS-US wheat futures firm; corn, soy mixed ahead of government report

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Thursday, bouncing back from a sharp sell-off a day earlier on support from technical buying and concerns about supply disruptions stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war, traders said.

Corn and soybeans were mixed, with old-crop contracts supported by expectations that supplies will remain tight despite waning export demand for U.S. supplies.

But forecasts for rain in the U.S. Midwest added support to the corn and soybean contracts which track the crops that will be harvested in the fall.

Traders were adjusting positions ahead of the U.S. Agriculture Department's closely watched World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report on Friday.

At 11:06 a.m CDT (1606 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat futures were up 4-3/4 cents at $6.21-1/2 a bushel.

"I think it is just kind of a technical recovery after it has been beat up so much," said Chuck Shelby, president of Risk Management Commodities.

The Kremlin said on Thursday a blast that damaged a pipeline used to transport ammonia fertiliser from Russia via Ukraine - which Moscow wants restarted - would have a negative impact on the Black Sea grain deal.

Ukraine could lose several million tonnes of crops because of flooding caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in the south of the country, the Ukrainian agriculture ministry said on Thursday.

CBOT July soybean futures SN3 were up 3-3/4 cents at $13.64-1/2 a bushel, while CBOT July corn futures CN3 were 3-1/2 cents higher at $6.07-3/4 a bushel.

Export sales of corn totaled 65,900 metric tons in the week ended June 1, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning. That was down from 499,343 metric tons a week ago.

Weekly soybean export sales fell to 471,900 metric tons from 424,396 metric tons.

(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Chicago; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Rashmi Aich, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Jan Harvey)

((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5282; Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.